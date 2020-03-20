Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida's largest county closes beaches, most businesses
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's largest county inched closer to economic shutdown as Miami-Dade County's mayor ordered all beaches, parks and “non-essential” commercial and retail businesses closed because of the new coronavirus outbreak. Mayor Carlos Gimenez's order Thursday allows several businesses to remain open, including health care providers, grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants and banks. The order appears to go beyond other state and local orders in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered bars closed and restaurants to limit seating, while some municipal governments have limited restaurants to take-out and delivery. An eighth death was reported in the state.
FLORIDA BUDGET
Amid coronavirus threat, Florida lawmakers OK $93.2B budget
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Against the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, Florida lawmakers have brought their 2020 session to a close. Before adjourning on Thursday afternoon, the Legislature approved a $93.2 billion budget that is on its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature. The budget document includes $500 million in new spending to boost the minimum pay of new teachers, 3% raises for state workers and $300 million in extra reserves to help address the economic hardship wrought by the outbreak. The budget also includes $25 million requested by the governor for direct costs to contain the virus. Already there's talk about a special session if the money runs short.
FLORIDA LEGISLATURE-2020 SESSION
In 66 days, Florida goes from optimism to uncertainty
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature ended its annual session with an air of uncertainty. The mood Thursday was a far cry from the optimism lawmakers had 66 days earlier when they arrived in Tallahassee. The House and Senate unanimously approved the state's $93.2 billion budget on Thursday, six days after they were originally scheduled to go home. Other bills passed during the session include measures restricting abortion, raising teacher salaries and fighting algae.
CENTRAL PARK FIVE-PROSECUTOR
Former prosecutor sues Netflix over Central Park 5 series
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Manhattan prosecutor Linda Fairstein has sued Netflix and director Ava DuVernay over her portrayal in the streaming service's miniseries about the Central Park Five case. Fairstein claims in the lawsuit that the four-part series “When They See Us” defamed her by portraying her as a “racist, unethical villain.” Fairstein became a best-selling crime author after retiring from the Manhattan district attorney's office. She was dropped by her publisher and resigned from several boards she served on after “When They See Us” debuted last year. Netflix calls Fairstein’s lawsuit “frivolous." A message seeking comment was emailed to a representative for DuVernay.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INMATES RELEASED
Florida sheriff releases 164 inmates to curb spread of virus
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff is releasing 164 inmates who are accused of low-level crimes to help reduce the risk of the new coronavirus spreading in his two jails. Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a Thursday morning news conference that this will help detention deputies and staff focus on higher priorities. He says the released inmates will be dealt with in the strictest possible way if they commit new crimes. He also said the jails have closed their lobbies and are disinfecting frequently to curb any spread of the virus. So far none of the 2,700 inmates have tested positive.
COLD CASE ARREST-DNA
Police use DNA, genealogy to arrest suspect in 1985 slaying
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police department says it solved a 35-year-old homicide by using DNA to find a relative of the alleged killer and then creating a family tree to track him down. Pensacola detectives arrested 57-year-old Daniel Wells on Wednesday and charged him with the slaying of Tonya McKinley. The 23-year-old mom was found strangled and sexually assaulted on New Year's Day 1985. Detectives says DNA found on McKinley partially matched one of Wells' relatives. They used a family tree to identify him as a possible suspect and used a cigarette butt Wells discarded to get a final match.
STUN GUN-DEATH
An unarmed Florida man dies after being stunned by deputies
DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an unarmed Florida man has died after being stunned by sheriff's deputies. Officials say deputies arrived on scene Wednesday at a Home Depot in Pasco County after getting a report of a person who had a possible weapon. The sheriff's spokeswoman says officers used a Taser to subdue the man after he ran and became combative with deputies. When the man became unresponsive, authorities administered first aid but he died at the scene. Authorities didn't immediately release the man's identity or the names of the deputies involved. An investigation is ongoing.
CHILD SHOT
Child, 3, injured in Jacksonville shooting that killed 1
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 3-year-old child is among the victims of a shooting in Jacksonville that left one person dead. Jacksonville Sheriff's Sgt. Ed Bawroski says three other adults were injured in the Wednesday night shooting. They didn't release the names or ages of the victims. Bawroski says witnesses told investigators that three masked men were seen running from the shooting scene. There were no updates on the conditions of those injured in the shooting or what caused it. An investigation is underway.
AP-US-TESLA-AUTOPILOT-CRASH
NTSB blames drivers, Tesla, lax regulations in Florida crash
DETROIT (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says two drivers, Tesla and lax regulation of new partially automated driving systems are to blame for a fatal 2019 crash involving a Tesla on Autopilot. The NTSB says in a report that the design of the Autopilot system contributed to the crash in Delray Beach, Florida, because it allowed the driver to avoid paying attention. The report says Tesla also failed to limit where Autopilot can be used, allowing drivers to activate it in areas it wasn’t designed for. The board took the unusual step of criticizing inaction by the government’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESSMAN
Diaz-Balart: 1st known positive test for virus in Congress
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Miami has become the first known member of Congress to test positive for the new coronavirus. Diaz-Balart announced in a statement Wednesday that he placed himself under self-quarantine in the nation's capital on Friday. The congressman said he decided not to return to South Florida because his wife has a pre-existing medical condition. Diaz-Balart said he came down with a fever and headache on Saturday. He learned Wednesday that he had tested positive. Other members of Congress, including Florida Sen. Rick Scott, have self-quarantined, but none have reported positive test results. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tested positive last week.