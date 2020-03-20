Florida ends dine-in sales of food, alcohol at restaurants, closes gyms, suspends non-essential elective medical procedures

In a second executive order, the governor suspended all non-essential elective medical procedures. The order states: “All hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, office surgery centers, dental, orthodontic and endodontic offices, and other health care practitioners’ offices in the state of Florida are prohibited from providing any medically unnecessary, non-urgent or non-emergency procedure or surgery which, if delayed, does not place a patients immediate health, safety or wellbeing at risk, or will, if delayed, not contribute to the worsening of a serious or life-threatening medical condition.”