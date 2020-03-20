First Alert Weather: Some slightly cooler weather possible in the extend outlook

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A normal high temperature at this time of year would be about 77 degrees. We are running consistently warmer by 8 to 12 degrees. And while we will continue to run warm, we will likely trim a few degrees from the afternoon warmth due to shifting winds and an increase in cloud cover. That shift to slightly cooler temperatures will occur early next week. Until then, temperatures stay very warm.
High pressure is stacked from the surface to the upper air. There is adequate moisture at the surface to produce patchy fog, mostly inland and south, but aloft the air is dry. This kind of setup favors dry weather into the foreseeable future. Abnormally dry conditions continue to expand across Florida and drought remains a possibility without significant rains. Currently, we are almost 5 inches below normal for rainfall, year to date.
