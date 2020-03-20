Feld Entertainment laying off staff after all tours shut down over coronavirus

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Feld Entertainment has shut down all of their tours and is laying off staff across the company.
In an email sent companywide Friday morning, company officials said due to "unprecedented and widespread government-mandated closures of public gatherings," they've been forced to shut down all of their tours.
Feld says they hope to resume operations, but they have no idea when that could be so officials made the "difficult decisions to reduce the size of our workforce through companywide layoffs."
At this point, it’s unclear how many people lost their jobs. Officials said affected employees would be contacted by their supervisor.
Feld Entertainment’s current productions are Monster Jam, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live, Marvel Universe Live, Sesame Street Live, The Trolls Experience, and Jurassic World Live Tour.
