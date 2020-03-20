Do you know this man?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Sheriff’s Office need your help identifying this man.
“We are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect seen in the photo.” According to their Facebook page.
He is wanted in connection with several recent auto burglaries in Sarasota County neighborhoods near Clark and Sawyer Roads.
The suspect travels on foot and often carries a large backpack, as well as a towel to not leave evidence.
As you will see, he has several tattoos on both arms.
Anyone with information related to this individual is asked to contact our Criminal Investigations Section at 941.861.4900.
