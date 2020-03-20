Applying for unemployment as coronavirus-fueled layoffs continue across the nation over

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In the midst of the national coronavirus pandemic, many businesses are making the tough decision to suspend operations, leaving many Floridians unemployed.
If you or anyone else is dealing with this ongoing situation here’s what you need to do in order to file a claim for unemployment.
Step 1: Have all of your necessary information such as your driver’s license, social security number,
Step 2: Visit connect.myflorida.com
Step 3: Click on file a new claim if you haven’t filed for assistance before or it’s been more than 5 years. Otherwise, you would enter your social security number and click forgot pin under existing claimant.
Step 4: Fill out the application screen by screen and making sure that all information provided is correct.
Step 5: Decide whether you want all taxes withheld, and if so the federal income tax will be taken out at the rate of 10%
Step 6: Enter the reason for separation for your previous employer
Step 7: Review all information that you’ve provided and click submit the reemployment assistance benefit application.
Step 8: You can check the status of your claim by returning to connect.myflorida.com and entering in your social security number and pin that you’ve created.
Jen Zak with CareerSource Suncoast says that “typically, there is a one week waiting period for receiving your first unemployment benefits. At this time, we haven’t heard that it’s been taking any longer than that.”
Zak also mentions “the Department of Economic Opportunity told us that the wait time was around two hours to call in and file for unemployment. However, over the last few days we’ve been hearing from job seekers that it’s been a little bit longer than that.”
Florida’s Governor Ron Desantis said on Thursday that he is willing to waive some long-standing requirements for unemployed workers to seek out new jobs before qualifying for reemployment assistance, in the wake of the coronavirus.
For additional help and information please visit https://careersourcesuncoast.com/ or call 941-358-4200.
