WATCH LIVE: Both Osprey eggs in the nest outside our studio have hatched!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Though both chicks were a few days later than we expected, we’re proud to say that Sara and Sota are parents!
One of the two eggs laid by Sara the Osprey in our tower camera nest behind the ABC7 studio in downtown Sarasota hatched between 6-7am on March 18, 2020. The second followed close behind, hatching shortly before 11pm on March 18, 2020.
Sara and her partner Sota (the Suncoast’s most famous Ospreys!) laid two eggs last month after three years of having laid no eggs at all. The first egg was laid around 5:30pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 and the second was laid around 5:20am on Sunday, February 10, 2020.
The typical incubation period for Osprey eggs is around 35-37 days, which means the first should have hatched around March 11-13. So we were around five days longer than expected. The second should have hatched around March 15-17.
You can watch video of the first egg being laid below:
After the chicks hatch out of their eggs, it’s around 7-8 weeks before they’ll take their first flight and around 8-10 weeks before they leave the nest.
In the video below, you can learn more about our famous ospreys:
Sara and Sota last laid eggs in the nest on February 18, 2016, when two eggs were laid. Only one ended up hatching on March 25, 2016. You can watch that video below:
ABC7 held a naming contest for the chick and viewers decided on “Sunny.”
You can watch the live osprey camera here: www.mysuncoast.com/osprey
