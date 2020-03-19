Supply chain running smoothly out of Port Manatee in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a place that sees about ten million tons of cargo a year. Officials say operations currently running smoothly at Port Manatee in Palmetto during this coronavirus pandemic. Trucks come in, get what they need and are on their way delivering supplies to stores and other locations.
“The supply chain is flowing, we’re receiving cargo from all over the world uninterrupted," said Carlos Buqueras, Executive Director of Port Manatee. "We’re receiving and shipping out ships every day of the week, so that continues unabated.”
Port Manatee officials tells us they continue to monitor risks related to coronavirus and they are taking measures to control and minimize contact employees have with truck drivers.
One truck driver who delivers gas all over Florida says it's been pretty much business as usual.
“It’s been pretty normal the only thing I really noticed is like yesterday on 275 going from the Port of Tampa to Clearwater, usually takes an hour, an hour and a half, I got there in 35 minutes,”said Ken Mericle.
We did reach out to Publix to see how things are going with their supply chain. They tell us their teams are diligently restocking shelves and conducting preventative cleaning measures. They went on to say their warehousing and distribution centers are working around the clock to receive products from their suppliers and then shipping the products to their stores.
