Suncoast residents speak out about being stuck in Peru

Jeanna Saulo, a Palmetto resident who also traveled to Peru found out that the nation closed its borders a day after she arrived. After going to the U.S. embassy, she arrived to find a note on the door saying that it was closed and to come back in 15 days. She then took a trip to Lima, Peru in hopes of finding a flight back home. “When we got there it was just chaos and there was not even staff for our airlines and every single other airlines said that there was no tickets available. So, once it hit midnight they pretty much kicked everyone out on the street and said that we are closing the airport. And it’s just been crazy since then.”