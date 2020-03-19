More than half of Florida’s counties have coronavirus cases as numbers jump over 400; 9th death reported

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As testing has expanded, so has the number of coronavirus cases in Florida. On Wednesday, we saw the biggest jump yet, with more than 100 cases added in a single day.
Thursday, we saw the same thing. Overnight and throughout the day, the number of cases rose from 328 to 432.
We also saw more counties join the growing list of those with coronavirus cases. Hernando County reported four cases for the first time and Indian River, Jackson and Martin counties reported on case each. That makes 35 of 67 Florida counties with coronavirus cases. The other include: Alachua, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Duval, Escambia, Gadsden, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Leon, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Nassau, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, St. Johns, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter, Volusia, and Walton.
Sarasota and Manatee counties announced Thursday they will be closing their beaches. More information here.
On Tuesday, we learned there was a seventh death in the state, this time a resident from Manatee County. No further details have been released. Wednesday we learned an eighth person had died, this time in Clay County. Thursday, a ninth death was reported in Duval County.
Locally, the health department says there are nine cases in Manatee County, including five men and four women. One of the cases is travel-related and two have unknown travel. There are 15 pending test results. In Sarasota County, there are six cases, including four men and two women. One of the cases is travel-related and three involve non-Florida residents. There are 67 pending test results.
Mall at UTC, Sarasota Square Mall, Westfield Siesta Key and Ellenton Outlets shut down due to coronavirus. More information here.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital was caring for the four patients and says one remains hospitalized while three others have been safely discharged. We asked the hospital if that means the patients have fully recovered, but the spokesperson said they cannot release further details, adding, “We are working in concert with the health dept. When we discharge patients, the health department takes over public monitoring and any additional testing and quarantine requirements.”
Health officials have begun deploying three field hospitals across the state. Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz said Tuesday night via email that one field hospital is currently staged in Orlando, and the others are being sent to Broward County and Ocala.
Miami-Dade has the most with 101, followed by Brevard County with 96. The next closest is Palm Beach with 29.
There are now 13,159 cases in the United States and 242,191 cases across the world. There have been 176 deaths in the United States and 9,843 worldwide.
In the United States, 108 people have recovered while 84,962 have recovered across the world.
To see a larger version of this map, which is best viewed on a desktop computer, follow this link.
Positive Cases of COVID-19 (as of 6pm, March 19):
- Confirmed Cases in Florida Residents: 393
- Confirmed by DOH: 223
- Tested by private labs: 170
- FL resident diagnosed & isolated out-of-state: 6
- Deaths: 9
- Cases in Non-Florida Residents: 39
- Confirmed by DOH: 25
- Tested by private labs: 14
- Total Cases Overview: 432
- Traveled: 127
- Contact with confirmed case: 71
- Travel & contact with confirmed case: 82
- Under Investigation: 152
- Number of People Tested: 3254
- Negative: 1696
- Positive: 432
- Results Pending: 1126
- Being Monitored: 1005
Monday afternoon, President Trump announced the CDC recommendation to all Americans to not gather in groups of more than 10 people, one of the steps he believes are necessary over the next 15 days to fight what he calls this “invisible enemy.”
The other recommendations are:
COVID-19 Public Website and Call Center
Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.
For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
What You Should Know
COVID-19 can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.
Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes are more likely to develop serious illness.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. The Department recommends everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick;
- Staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health;
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands;
- Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue;
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing;
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty; and
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Both health lines are available for residents of their respective counties to help answer any questions about the coronavirus and serve as a first stop before residents go to their doctor’s office.
“Calling the health department ahead of time allows us to coordinate with the health care system to assure appropriate infection control measures in our community,” Manatee Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Bencie said. “It also meets the guidelines laid out in Section 3 of the statewide Declaration of Public Health Emergency issued on March 1.”
Experts are available from 8am until 5pm, Monday through Friday. They’ll be able to interview callers to determine if they’re at risk for having coronavirus.
- If you’re in Manatee County, call 941-242-6649
- If you’re in Sarasota County, call 941-861-2883
The State Department of Health is also running a hotline for anyone who believes they may have coronavirus. If it’s after-hours, call 866-779-6121. That line is in operation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
