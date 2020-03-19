Mall at UTC, Sarasota Square Mall, Westfield Siesta Key and Ellenton Outlets shut down due to coronavirus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s three area malls are closing their doors due to coronavirus.
The Mall at UTC announced on their website they’ll be closed starting at the end of business on Thursday, March 19 and remain closed through March 29. Officials say they may stay closed beyond that date if required to by local or state government.
Sarasota and Manatee counties announced Thursday they will be closing their beaches. More information here.
Tenants with exterior entrances, including stores and restaurants, are permitted to stay open at their discretion, according to officials, as long as they comply with local or state government regulations.
Sarasota Square Mall is taking a similar stance, saying it will temporarily close. No potential re-open date was given, however, officials said on their website that Costco and Barefoot Grill are remaining open at this time.
Westfield Siesta Key, which has the same owner as Sarasota Square Mall, also announced on its website that it would temporarily close, saying some retailers may remain open and to check with retailers directly.
And in Manatee County, Ellenton Premium Outlets announced on their website that they’ll also remain closed through March 29. Officials say some retailers, such as pharmacies and restaurants, may be available to refill prescriptions and for takeout/delivery. Check with stores directly.
