List of where the elderly, high-risk individuals for coronavirus can safely shop

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winn-Dixie is following the lead of other stores and dedicating an hour into the morning to senior shoppers.
Beginning immediately, seniors and other high-risk customers can shop at Winn-Dixie stores from 8-9am, Monday through Friday. Pharmacies will be open at 8am on weekdays to fill prescriptions.
Detwiler’s Farm Market announced earlier this week that they will be open their normal hours, but the elderly (65+) and handicapped/disabled will be able to shop from 7-8am, Monday through Saturday.
Whole Foods is allowing anyone 60-years old or older into their stores an hour before they’re scheduled opening of 8am. Locally their hours are 8am until 8pm.
Between March 24 and April 28, Walmart is opening their stores from 6-7am every Tuesday for anyone 60-years old or older. All of their stores are open from 7am until 8:30pm unless stated otherwise.
And Target is opening at regular times and closing at 9pm each day, but the first hour they’re open on Wednesdays will be for the elderly and other high-risk individuals.
Publix has not announced a specific hour for the elderly, but they have adjusted the daily hours at their stores temporarily to 8am-8pm and the in-store pharmacy hours from Monday through Saturday will be adjusted to 9am-6pm, with normal pharmacy hours on Sunday. Publix says this is to give their teams more time to do additional preventive sanitation and restock shelves.
