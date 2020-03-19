Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESSMAN
Diaz-Balart: 1st known positive test for virus in Congress
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Miami has become the first known member of Congress to test positive for the new coronavirus. Diaz-Balart announced in a statement Wednesday that he placed himself under self-quarantine in the nation's capital on Friday. The congressman said he decided not to return to South Florida because his wife has a pre-existing medical condition. Diaz-Balart said he came down with a fever and headache on Saturday. He learned Wednesday that he had tested positive. Other members of Congress, including Florida Sen. Rick Scott, have self-quarantined, but none have reported positive test results. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tested positive last week.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Navy, Legislature screen as Florida grapples with virus
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Navy is isolating sailors at a major Florida base because they may have the coronavirus. The Legislature will screen members before they are allowed into the Capitol. But tourists still flocked to Clearwater beach on Wednesday, despite national warnings to say home to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The Navy said at least 18 sailors and others at Naval Air Station Jacksonville are in self-isolation awaiting tests to see whether they have the virus. The state House will screen members Thursday before letting them into the Capitol. Officials in Clearwater say they will close the beach next Monday, following the lead of other cities before them.
FATAL FIRE
Man dies after being rescued from burning Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters say a man has died a short time after firefighters found him inside a burning home in Jacksonville. Officials say firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the home when they arrived around 7 p.m. Tuesday. No one was found inside during an initial search of the house, but the man was spotted during a second search. He was taken to a hospital where he died. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. The man's name and age wasn't released.
ELECTION 2020-TAKEAWAYS
5 primary takeaways: Joe Biden is Democrats' antidote
Joe Biden has continued his surge toward the Democratic presidential nomination with wins in Illinois and Arizona and a dominating victory in Florida, the largest delegate prize of the night. Biden's momentum considering Tuesday's primaries is undeniable. That puts pressure on Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to reconsider his campaign. Sanders' campaign manager said Wednesday his candidate is reassessing his campaign with supporters but suggested no immediate action. Tuesday's primaries took place amid the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic. Ohio took the extraordinary step of delaying its election until June because of public health concerns. But the results were clear: The former vice president is in firm command of the race.
FATAL TRAIN CRASH
1 killed, 1 injured in train crash in South Florida
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and another injured when a commuter train hit a car in South Florida. The Sun Sentinel reports that the Brightline high-speed passenger train hit the car Tuesday morning at a Pompano Beach crossing. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue pronounced the woman dead at the scene. No injuries were reported to anyone on the train. Broward Sheriff's Office detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SPANISH-SPEAKERS-
Getting coronavirus updates in Spanish is a mixed bag in US
PHOENIX (AP) — As government officials across the country warn about the dangers of the coronavirus, they’re doing so predominantly in English. They’re potentially not reaching the millions of Spanish speakers in the U.S. who aren’t proficient in English to make sure they know how to stay healthy during a global pandemic. In Arizona, the health department website doesn't have Spanish-language updates. But in Washington state, where most coronavirus deaths in the U.S. have occurred, officials have led the way in Spanish messaging and reaching people in many other languages. Advocacy groups and Spanish-language media are filling in the gaps as cities and states say they're working to translate guidance.
AP-US-GULF-OIL-LEASE-SALE-
Oil and gas lease bidding in Gulf of Mexico drops anew
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bidding on federal oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico is the lowest since gulf-wide sales began in August 2017, and lower even than any sale for the productive central Gulf since 1993. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management says 22 companies made $93 million in high bids Wednesday on 71 tracts. The low interest comes during a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia and drops in drops in travel because of the new coronavirus . Oil prices plummeted Wednesday to $20.37 a barrel. Environmental groups, meanwhile, filed a court challenge seeking to block execution of the leases.
FAKE OFFICER-ARREST
Florida man jailed twice in 2 days for impersonating cop
BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is in jail for impersonating a law enforcement officer just days after he was jailed on the same charge. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley said in a Facebook post that 60-year-old LeRoy Stotelmyer was arrested March 11 after investigators got a tip from a toll bridge attendant. The attendant says Stotelmyer flashed a law enforcement badge to cross the bridge without paying the $2 toll. Staly says Stotelmyer is charged with felony violation of pre-trial release and impersonating an officer. He's being held without bond. Jail records don't list a lawyer for him.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-TRUMP-
Trump clinches GOP nomination with Tuesday primary wins
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has clinched the Republican nomination, surpassing the necessary delegate threshold in his re-election bid. With two primary wins Tuesday, Trump swept past the 1,276 delegates needed to secure the nomination. He did it two months earlier than he did in 2016. Lack of major opposition and GOP rule changes helped him win the nomination the earliest day the delegate calendar allows. Trump's campaign says it shows the enthusiasm of Trump's voters and how unified Republicans are behind him as Democrats continue to wage a contested primary contest. Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld has one delegate and the rest are the president's.
FLORIDA PRIMARY
Biden wins Florida Democratic presidential primary
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) — Joe Biden handily defeated Bernie Sanders in Florida's Democratic presidential primary after the state forged ahead with the vote despite coronavirus fears and some minor glitches in polling. With 219 delegates at stake Tuesday, Florida was considered a key showdown between the former vice president and the Vermont senator. The swing state will be crucial for the reelection chances of President Donald Trump, who easily carried Florida, without significant opposition. Nearly 2 million Floridians had voted early or by mail, some to avoid crowds on primary day.