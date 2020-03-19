Family of Florida ducks get police escort

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - A family of ducks got a fancy police escort in Florida. The feathered family was spotted in the middle of a busy part of town.
So a Lakeland police officer personally escorted the group to safety. He walked along with the ducks, helping them through twists and turns and barriers. And ultimately, the flock safely made their way into a nearby lake.
Lakeland police shared the video, saying even in times of uncertainty, there’s always something to smile about.
