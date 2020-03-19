How to Explain the Coronavirus Pandemic To Kids

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Every day, we’re learning more about the Coronavirus, and officials are implementing different regulations to help contain the spread here in the United States. As adults try to scramble and adjust to all the changes, being worried about what’s to come, so are our kids.
Our lives have been greatly interrupted. Working from home is seen as the new normal for all employees across the nation, but for kids, they might not be able to grasp what’s happening. All they see is everything being shut down or canceled. Plus, they’re being told they might not be back at school for another month… so how can you explain that to them?
Today, we spoke to experts who gave us some tips on how to handle these next few weeks of uncertainty. They say first and foremost be honest with them, but give them reassurance that they’re safe. If they ask questions about the virus and its effect on us, answer them calmly and directly – if you’re okay, they’re okay.
Doctors say the big key is to not give off your stress to your kids. Instead, give them a sense of security because this could be a terrifying event for children if parents don’t help them understand that this may be out of their control.
“This will be a good time to help them learn that this isn’t the only thing that’s going to come at us, that we’re not going to have all the information about, that we’re not going to have anxiety about, but we are going to do the best we can. We are going to pay attention, stay informed and implement all the things that the experts are asking us to do,” Linda Kroll, a Certified Social Work/Therapist, explained.
Kroll says to keep them busy these next few weeks. Do whatever you can do to help them stay active and engaged. Reduce the anxiety as best you can with yourself, so you can have a calmer home for your kids to feel safe.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.