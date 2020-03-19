Friday is the first full day of Spring and will feel like Summer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - These past few days have been warm to say the least. The high on Thursday was 88 degrees a couple of days shy of the record of 91 degrees for the Suncoast set back in 1921.
The heat will go on as well as high pressure continues to hold firm over the Suncoast. That means more of the same expected through this weekend.
Here is Friday’s forecast and you can project it all the way through Wednesday of next week.
Some patchy mainly inland fog followed by mostly sunny skies through most of the day and then by mid afternoon expect some fair weather clouds as the SE winds move through much of the day. We will see a west coast breeze develop which will keep highs near the coast in the low 80′s while elsewhere we will see highs in the upper 80′s.
For boaters expect winds and seas to stay rather light. The winds start out 10 kts. from the SE and then switch around to the W by mid afternoon. Seas will be less than 2 feet.
Again remember stay safe out there and keep your distance.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.