First Alert Weather: Earliest Spring in 124 years arrives this evening.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At 11:50 pm the sun will pass over the equator and Spring will officially begin. Because the calendar we use is an imperfect representation of the movement of the earth around the sun, this is the earliest Spring as arrived in 124 years in all time zones. Because an actual year is 365.24 days long and not 365, the correction must be made this year. Day and night are almost, but not quite equal at the equator today. The refraction of light through the atmosphere and the size of the sun cause a slight deviation from equal day and night that changes with longitude.