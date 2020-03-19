Diocese of Venice suspends mass, other church functions until after Easter

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Diocese of Venice has suspended mass and other liturgical events starting March 20 until after Easter, which is April 12.
The Diocese says during this period there will also be no visitation allowed to churches for prayer and parish and social events as well as ministry gatherings have been suspended. As for weddings and funerals, the Diocese asks everyone to make prudent decisions while observing CDC guidelines around not having gatherings of more than 10 people.
The Diocese says baptisms will only take place in the event of an emergency and anointing of the sick should be requested "only in genuine need for the dying."
Priests will take necessary precautions, such as wearing isolation gowns, masks and gloves, to protect themselves while administering to the sick. Otherwise, parishioners are asked to communicate with priests or deacons by phone or email.
In a letter, Bishop Frank Dewane asked for prayers and wrote, "The Catholic Faithful are humbly asked to continue their generous support for our Parishes, Schools, Catholic Charities and the Diocese."
The Diocese website has a list of places to view Holy Mass.
