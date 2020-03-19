City of Sarasota stops restaurants from selling beer, wine or alcohol after 9pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Earlier this week, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order closing all bars and nightclubs statewide in an effort to stop people from congregating together in groups larger than 10, which is a CDC guideline meant to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
But the order has caused issues. Most restaurants have a bar. Did the order mean they should stop selling alcohol? Or did it apply to bar-only businesses?
Gov. DeSantis addressed that issue during a press conference Thursday, saying, at least for now, there has been no order around restaurants, only that they follow the recommendation that they serve no group larger than 10 and patrons should be spread out at least six feet apart, another CDC guideline.
Due to the confusion and in an effort to further reduce people from gathering, the City of Sarasota is expanding on the governor’s order, temporarily ending the sale of beer, wine or alcohol in restaurants at 9pm each day.
The city says their order applies to all restaurants, clubs and business establishments that serve food for consumption on premises within city limits. It’s effective beginning 9pm Saturday, March 21 and runs through March 27. The city says the order may be extended if warranted.
So far, the City of Sarasota is the only local government on the Suncoast to expand on the governor’s order, though Sarasota and Manatee counties are closing their beaches and malls across the Suncoast have announced they’re temporarily closing.
