CareerSource Suncoast closes offices, moves to virtual services

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - CareerSource Suncoast announced Thursday that its career centers in Manatee and Sarasota counties are closed.
All in-person events, including job fairs, network meetings, training and workshops, have been postponed until further notice.
Workshops, job search and one-on-one career coaching are now available in an online virtual environment and over the phone. Job seekers and employers are asked to call CareerSource Suncoast at (941) 358-4200 to review available options.
“We’re open for business, just open differently,” says CareerSource Suncoast President and CEO, Ted Ehrlichman. “It’s our commitment to the community to help flatten the curve and prevent our healthcare system from being overrun while maintaining continuity of business operations and serving our clients the best we can under these conditions.”
Updates and resources for both individuals and businesses are located at careersourcesuncoast.com/coronavirus. Clients looking to file for unemployment must do so online at connect.myflorida.com or call (800) 204-2418 for assistance.
