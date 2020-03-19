City of Anna Maria closing beaches until further notice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Though neither the county or state have taken action, the City of Anna Maria is following the lead of other cities in Florida and closing their beaches.
Beginning at 6am on March 20, the beaches in the City of Anna Maria will be closed until further notice. In addition, the city says restaurants can stay open but must seat patrons at least 6 feet apart and cannot seat a group of more than 10. The city also warned visitors that the Publix on the island has had daily shortages of food and other necessities.
The information on the closure comes directly from the City of Anna Maria’s website:
Images and videos of crowded beaches in Florida filled with spring break revelers have increased calls for counties and the state to take action. So far, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Naples, Fort Myers and St. Petersburg have taken action to close their beaches.
At 3pm on Thursday, Sarasota County government will be holding a meeting and beaches are expected to be one of the topics they discuss. We’ll be streaming that press conference live on our Facebook page.
ABC7 reached out to Manatee County officials who said they expect to discuss beaches Thursday afternoon. If we learn any additional information, we will share it with you.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.