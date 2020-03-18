USF employee tests positive for coronavirus, had direct contact with 13 students

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A University of South Florida (USF) employee, in Tampa, at the USF Counseling Center has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The university released a statement on Wednesday saying that the employee is self-isolating at home in accordance with guidelines by the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) and the CDC.
USF says that based off of information collected by FDOH, the employee had direct contact with 13 students and several other employees.
According to USF, the employee who tested positive for the coronavirus was on the school’s campus on March 9th and again on March 12th.
Any students who visited the USF Counseling Center on those days and is concerned about their health and well-being should call USF Student Health Services at 813-974-2331.
