Suncoast voters cast their ballots today during Florida’s primary election

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “We were going to vote regardless of what’s going on,” said Karen Lane, a Sarasota resident.
Lane and others getting their vote in on this Primary Day in Florida. Supervisors of Elections in Sarasota and Manatee Counties saying voter turnout around 36 percent today, with many votes via mail-in ballot.
“It’s a little bit slow which we expected it to be, we don’t expect a big turnout with this particular election,” said Michael Bennett, Supervisor of Election for Manatee County.
“I think they’re just afraid to come out period right now, they don’t want to be anywhere where there’s a crowd,” said Joanne and Ralph Ambrosia, a couple from Ellenton.
Both Sarasota and Manatee Counties say they had to consolidate many of their precincts. The reason why, a large group of volunteers staying home and not risking coronavirus. A voting location at Sarasota Square Mall hosting six different precincts.
“It’s been a challenge but it’s been a team effort because our staff here in the elections office, our poll workers, our voters, county staff, political parties have all helped us out" said Ron Turner, Supervisor of Elections in Sarasota County. "We had people volunteer to help us direct people to the right polling locations today, so it definitely has been a community effort.”
Some people who we talked with say they weren’t going to let anything stop them from voting today.
“This is our privilege and if you want the right person to go in and be the president or whatever, of the country, you really need to put your voice in,” said Deena Miller, a voter from Ellenton.
