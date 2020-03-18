Publix further reduces hours across all of their stores

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Wednesday, March 18, Publix if further reducing hours across all of their stores.
The company says daily store hours are temporarily being adjusted to 8am-8pm and the in-store pharmacy hours from Monday through Saturday will be adjusted to 9am-6pm, with normal pharmacy hours on Sunday.
The grocery store chain moved three days ago to close all of their stores at 8pm and announced the new opening time of 8am on Tuesday. Both moves are said to give their teams more time to do additional preventive sanitation and restock shelves.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.