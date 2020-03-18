Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

FLORIDA PRIMARY
Biden wins Florida Democratic presidential primary
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) — Joe Biden handily defeated Bernie Sanders in Florida's Democratic presidential primary after the state forged ahead with the vote despite coronavirus fears and some minor glitches in polling. With 219 delegates at stake Tuesday, Florida was considered a key showdown between the former vice president and the Vermont senator. The swing state will be crucial for the reelection chances of President Donald Trump, who easily carried Florida, without significant opposition. Nearly 2 million Floridians had voted early or by mail, some to avoid crowds on primary day.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida governor on virus: Last call for bars, nightclubs
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is vowing to seek immediate help for thousands of workers financially hit by business closures because of the new coronavirus. On Tuesday, he urged Congress to act quickly to expand the financial resources to help states weather an economic calamity. Among those in need of immediate help are service industry employees whose livelihoods were thrust in jeopardy when he ordered the closure of all bars and nightclubs for 30 days.
ELECTION 2020-TAKEAWAYS
5 primary takeaways: Joe Biden is Democrats' antidote
Joe Biden's continued his surge toward the Democratic presidential nomination with a dominating victory in Florida, the largest delegate prize of the night, and wins in Illinois and Arizona. Biden's momentum is undeniable and that will put pressure on Bernie Sanders to reconsider his campaign. The primaries took place amid the chaos of coronavirus pandemic, and Ohio took the extraordinary step of delaying its election until June. The results, however, were clear: the former vice president is in firm command of the race.
ELECTION 2020-VOTECAST-FLORIDA
AP VoteCast: Florida primary marked by coronavirus concerns
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in Florida cast their ballots in Tuesday’s Democratic primary during a pandemic that has stunted travel, closed schools, forced millions of workers to stay home and canceled campaign rallies. Many voters expressed concerns that they or their family members will be infected with the new coronavirus. That’s according to a wide-ranging AP VoteCast survey of the Democratic primary electorate in Florida. VoteCast also found voters ranked health care as the most important issue facing the country, well above climate change, the economy, race relations, foreign policy and many other social issues. Former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the Florida primary.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-TRUMP-
Trump clinches GOP nomination with Tuesday primary wins
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has clinched the Republican nomination, surpassing the necessary delegate threshold in his re-election bid. With two primary wins Tuesday, Trump swept past the 1,276 delegates needed to secure the nomination. He did it two months earlier than he did in 2016. Lack of major opposition and GOP rule changes helped him win the nomination the earliest day the delegate calendar allows. Trump's campaign says it shows the enthusiasm of Trump's voters and how unified Republicans are behind him as Democrats continue to wage a contested primary contest. Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld has one delegate and the rest are the president's.
ELECTION 2020
3 more Biden victories increase pressure on Sanders to quit
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden's sweeping victories in Florida, Illinois and Arizona are building his delegate lead over rival Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential race. And that is increasing the pressure on Sanders to admit defeat and leave the race. The former vice president's third big night in as many weeks came amid tremendous uncertainty as the Democratic contest collides with efforts to slow the spread of a virus that has shut down large swaths of American life. Biden's quest for his party's nomination now seems well within reach. His trio of wins doubled his delegate haul over Sanders, giving the former vice president a nearly insurmountable lead.
GOVERNMENT THEFT
YouTube couple sentenced for stealing from government
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida couple with a popular YouTube channel have been sentenced to federal prison for stealing Social Security and federal tax funds. Court records show that Billy Altidor received two years, and Evanie Louis received one year and a day during a Monday hearing in Orlando federal court. They must also pay nearly $94,000 in restitution. They pleaded guilty last July to conspiracy to commit theft of government funds and aggravated identity theft. Investigators say Louis, Altidor and others used stolen personal information to direct Social Security benefit payments to themselves. The conspirators also used stolen personal information to file false tax returns and take the refunds.
STROLLER-CRASH
Police: Swerving car kills woman, injured child in stroller
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 45-year-old woman was killed and a child she was pushing in a stroller was seriously injured when a car hit them. The crash happened Monday night in Tallahassee. Police say the woman was on the sidewalk when the driver of the car swerved to avoid a collision. The car hit the woman and child. The woman died at the scene. Their names have not been released. Police are continuing to investigate.
ELECTION 2020-THE LATEST
The Latest: Biden wins Arizona Democratic primary
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has won Arizona’s Democratic presidential primary. The state's top election official had declined to seek a delay because of the coronavirus, saying there was no certainty that putting off voting would help. Most of the 1.2 million registered Arizona Democrats cast ballots early by mail, but about 300,000 could vote in person Tuesday. According to figures obtained by The Associated Press, turnout among Democrats had already surpassed the 2016 election. Over 480,000 votes had been cast by Tuesday morning. Biden also won Illinois and Florida primaries Tuesday. Ohio canceled its election because of coronavirus fears.
AP-US-GULF-OIL-LEASE-SALE
Low prices, virus cited in calls to delay US oil lease sale
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Environmentalists say the U.S. government should put off plans for an oil lease sale Wednesday, citing low prices and concerns about the new coronavirus. The government has held the Gulf of Mexico lease auctions online since protesters disrupted a sale in 2016. The group Healthy Gulf says it's foolish to sell valuable assets when oil and gas prices are low. A group of current, former and retired national park workers and volunteers says oil leases should not be “rushed through” when the government should be focused on health. A spokesman says the bureau is following health and safety guidelines and evaluates all bids for fair market value.