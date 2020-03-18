It doesn’t get much better than this to end Winter

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a warm one to start and now to finish as we wrap of the winter season of 2019/2020. Winter officially ends Thursday right before midnight (11:50 p.m. ) so not a complete day of winter. It is the earliest Spring has started since 1896 some 124 years ago.
So Wednesday will be the official last full day of Winter and it will be warm. Look for some patchy fog to start the day mainly inland followed by plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 80′s inland and low to mid 80′s near the coast.
Lows to start the day will be in the mid to upper 60′s which will be some 6-10 degrees above average for this time. We will see a sea breeze once again which will bring a chance for an isolated shower or two to break out late in the day mainly well east of I-75.
Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday with little change, maybe a better chance for some more patch fog but generally the exact kind of day as Wednesday.
In fact this pattern will continue through the weekend as we can expect mostly sunny skies little chance for late day showers and highs in the mid 80′s for most.
Boating looks good on Wednesday with winds out of the SE at 5-10 kts. with seas less than 2 feet and a light chop on the bay.
With all this great weather a lot of you will consider going to the beach but remember large gatherings of people in one place is not a good thing for the greater good at this time.
Be considerate to everyone and avoid large groups at all costs. That means if you go to the beach do so by yourself or in a small group less than 10 people. Once there you should make sure you stay away from other groups by at least 6 feet. Practice social hygiene and bring kleenex. If you have to sneeze do so into a tissue and dispose of properly. Stay safe my friends.
