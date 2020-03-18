Husband of Sarasota Woman Awaiting Coronavirus Test Results Speaks Out About Process

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While there are only three confirmed cases here in Sarasota County, there are dozens of residents who know they’ve been exposed and are self-quarantining at home, and others who are actually showing symptoms and are quarantined inside our hospitals. For example, some are at Doctor’s Hospital of Sarasota, and are still waiting for their test results to come back. We spoke to the husband of one of them today.
“A couple of days ago, she just couldn’t breathe. She had a really hard time breathing, so that’s when I took her to Doctor’s Hospital. They diagnosed her with pneumonia, and got her quarantined and the whole nine-yards. They did the corona test and sent it off to Tampa,” Michael Lynch explained to us.
Lynch says they won’t know if his wife, 45-year-old Shannon Lynch, has the Coronavirus until tomorrow. However, doctors have ruled out the flu and say her symptoms are most likely linked to this pandemic. So while they wait for the test results, all those who came in contact with her must be isolated.
“Her nurse did say ‘Mike, you gotta watch your symptoms. Check for fever and dry cough.’ So, that’s what I’ve been doing,” said Lynch.
The Lynch’s have not traveled recently, and are both home-bound for the most part… so how Shannon may have been exposed, remains a mystery.
“All I know is, my wife is quarantined and let’s not take it lightly. Let’s not think we’re invincible. You can be carrying it and not know it and transfer it,” Lynch said.
This illness is borne by droplets – by coughing and sneezing.. So there’s more of a change to spread it among the community if you’re in close quarters. That’s why officials are urging that people avoid public places and crowds – especially because many are asymptomatic.
“Now the American people have more to offer than medicine. Think about it. If somebody decided to stay at home and unbeknownst to themselves, they're infected. If they went out they would infect 10 other people but because they stay home no one is infected, and, and 14 days from now, they're clear. They've done more to impact the livelihood, the life of their community, than the doctor treating the person who's already sick. If there's ever a time when we're all in it together. Speaking as a doctor, it’s now,” Senator Bill Cassidy expressed.
For people who are at a higher risk –the elderly or those with compromised immune systems – there is now a new way to get medical help without having to be in close contact with others.
“Today we are also announcing a dramatic expansion of our Medicare TeleHealth services. Medicare patients can now visit any doctor by phone or video conference at no additional cost, including with commonly used services like FaceTime and Skype,” President Trump said at Tuesday’s press conference.
Plus, this will be a way to also help our healthcare system by not inundating the hospitals when it’s not needed.
