Husband of Sarasota Woman Awaiting Coronavirus Test Results Speaks Out About Process

“Now the American people have more to offer than medicine. Think about it. If somebody decided to stay at home and unbeknownst to themselves, they're infected. If they went out they would infect 10 other people but because they stay home no one is infected, and, and 14 days from now, they're clear. They've done more to impact the livelihood, the life of their community, than the doctor treating the person who's already sick. If there's ever a time when we're all in it together. Speaking as a doctor, it’s now,” Senator Bill Cassidy expressed.