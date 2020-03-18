Florida man jailed twice for impersonating a cop

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida man is in jail for impersonating a law enforcement officer just days after he was jailed on the same charge.
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley said in a Facebook post that 60-year-old LeRoy Stotelmyer was arrested March 11 after investigators got a tip from a toll bridge attendant.
The attendant says Stotelmyer flashed a law enforcement badge to cross the bridge without paying the $2 toll.
Another toll bridge attendant told FCSO that during his last encounter with Stotelmyer, he presented him with a silver badge. The attendant, in turn, presented Stotelmyer with an article, from the Daytona Beach News-Journal that had reported on Stotelmyer’s arrest on March 9 for impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer. Upon viewing the article Stotelmyer put away his ‘badge’ and paid the $2.00 toll.
This guy clearly has not learned his lesson and has no respect for the law,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Two days after his release and he is already up to his old tricks. We know already that he thinks he can get out of shoplifting and paying tolls with his fake badge, I am happy we were able to get him back off the streets before something more serious occurs. He thinks he wants to be a cop, now he gets to see what it’s like to be an inmate.”
Staly says Stotelmyer is charged with felony violation of pre-trial release and impersonating an officer. He’s being held without bond. Jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.
