First Alert Weather: Identified abnormally dry areas expand over Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Long-range forecasts continue to show dry weather over the state and above average temperatures through the end of the month. The U.S. Drought Monitor has expanded the area identified as abnormally dry to include parts of South Florida. An abnormally dry classification is a precursor to the drought classification. Without significant rain, it is probable that we may enter a drought situation before the wildfire season starts in May. As I have been saying, this is of concern because in past years particularly bad wildfire seasons have been seen when very dry weather occurred in March and April.