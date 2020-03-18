Dry conditions continue as weather pattern holds firm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We start Spring at 11:50 p.m. on Thursday and it will feel more like Summer as we wrap up Winter.
High pressure firmly in control over the Gulf and Florida means we won’t be seeing and cold fronts for a while. We will see plenty of sunshine on Thursday once the patchy fog burns off. Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 60′s and quickly warm into the 80′s by the noon hour.
The high will be in the low 80′s at the beach as winds shift to the SW by mid afternoon bringing in that slightly cooler air from the Gulf and forcing it inland. Away from the coast expect highs to soar into the upper 80′s in some areas with a heat index in the low 90′s by 3 p.m.
Thursday night expect mostly fair skies and some early morning fog for Friday followed by mostly sunny skies through the early afternoon. Skies will become partly cloudy once the sea breeze moves inland and we will see a slight chance for an inland shower or two along that breeze mainly east of I-75.
Remember again to do your part by practicing “Social Distancing” to the max. Remember only essential trips should be done.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.