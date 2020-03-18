Coronavirus cases jump, now more than 300 in Florida with almost half of counties reporting cases

Manatee County Schools said late Tuesday that they will being using an Instructional Continuity Plan around a learning management system called Schoology, where teachers can create lessons, design content and communicate with students remotely. Employees in Manatee County Schools will be trained March 23-27 and begin delivering lessons to students at home on Monday, March 30. In a statement, Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said, “Next week will be extremely important for all of our teachers, principals, administrators and support personnel to make sure everything is in order and we are fully prepared to meet the needs of our students. We will also be providing parents with important information on how this will work and how their students can continue to get the lessons they need to successfully complete this school year.”