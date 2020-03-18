Activities for children amid coronavirus pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing the closure of schools until mid April, most are wondering how to keep their kids busy.
Your WWSB team put together a list of activities you can do with your children to keep their brains flowing.
Arts and Crafts - Take a few household items that you may consider as junk and get crafty. Grab some glue, a poster board or even some regular cardstock paper and get sticky! Dont forget the color pencils.
Reading- Have your child pick out their favorite book and have them read it to you. Once completed, have them act out their favorite parts with costumes and objects around the house. Allow story time to come alive! Ask questions to challenge them like what happened in the beginning, middle and end of the story. Make it fun!
Math - Count those numbers! You can use a few toys to create math problems like addition and subtraction.
