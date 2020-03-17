Pines of Sarasota accepting cards and letters for patients

Pines of Sarasota accepting cards and letters for patients
Pines of Sarasota (Source: Pines of Sarasota)
By Marquetta Wilson | March 17, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 4:43 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Like many, you might be asking,“How can I help?”

Here’s a great project for the family during the coronavirus pandemic. The Pines of Sarasota says they are now allowed to accept cards and letters for the patients.

There are hundreds of people who live there and since they cant see friends and family. The community can help!\

Just address the letters to:

"Residents of the Pines” C/O Sandy De Lenferna

1501 North Orange Avenue

Sarasota, Florida 34236

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.