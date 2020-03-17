N.H. bus rider charged with false public alarm after police say he lied about having coronavirus

LEBANON, N.H. (WWSB) - A Vermont man is charged with false public alarm and disorderly conduct after police say he claimed to have coronavirus while on the bus.
David Ladeau, 65, was arrested Thursday in City of Lebanon, New Hampshire after police were called to a public bus where riders say they heard Ladeau claiming he was infected with coronavirus. The bus company also called police to say the bus had been evacuated but Ladeau had remained inside.
When officers arrived, they say they were able to determine that Ladeau does not have coronavirus and that he had lied about having it.
Ladeau was arrested and charged with false public alarm, a Class B misdemeanor, and disorderly, a violation level offense.
He’s due back in court in July.
