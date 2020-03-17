Near record highs expected as we stay dry

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - it’s starting to feel more like summer but were still in winter! Spring officially begins at 11:50 p.m. Thursday March 16th.
Astronomical spring occurs when the sun’s direct rays are perpendicular with the equator. The official name is Vernal Equinox, which translates to “Spring Equal Night”. That means everyone on earth will have the same amount of darkness and light on that day. This begins the journey of the sun’s direct rays north to the Tropic of Cancer.
Spring may be around the corner, but it sure feels like summer is already here. The high on Monday was 88 degrees at the Sarasota/Bradenton airport. That was 1 degree shy of tying the old mark of 89 set back in 1945.
We will continue to see highs warm into the mid to upper 80′s through the rest of the work week with generally fair skies each day. There will only be a 10% chance for an isolated shower or two to pop up in the late afternoon and early evening as a result of the hot weather and the sea breeze interactions.
If you see any rainfall at all it will be a brief shower with little or no accumulation expected in most areas. We could use the rain as we are seeing rainfall totals for this year running some 4″ + below average. We should be at 7.25″ and we are at 2.84″ for the year. The official rain gauge for our area is at SRQ.
For boaters it looks nice with generally east winds at 5-10 kts. switching around to the WNW at 5-10 later in the day as the sea breeze kicks in.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.