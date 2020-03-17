Meals on Wheels seeking volunteers amid coronavirus pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels needs your help.
The organization is urging the public to donate and volunteer if possible during the coronavirus pandemic. They are seeking all Manatee County residents to help feed the community.
People can donate items such as canned meats, canned fruits, peanut butter, and boxes of cereal. They are also in need of unopened packages of toilet paper, paper towel, disinfecting wipes, and hand sanitizer. Home-bound and disabled residents need access to these items and the stores are depleted.
Meals on Wheels says “We are, of course, taking measures to safeguard volunteers, clients, and staff from the spread of COVID-19.”
The organization also needs volunteers to help pack food (in groups of 6 or less) and help deliver meals to home-based seniors. Those interested in volunteering should contact Jackie at jgodlewski@mealsonwheelsplus.org.
