Many restaurants remain open on the Suncoast as they await word from the state regarding coronavirus

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - People still trying to enjoy themselves as much as they could in Siesta Key Village today, even as coronavirus is on everyone's mind. Many businesses we talked with are waiting for direction from the state before possibly closing.
“We’re very cautious with what is going on," said Mike Granthon, Co-Owner of Above the Bar Hospitality Group. "The folks that are here either couldn’t change their destination, their vacations or just live here year round.”
In the meantime, businesses say they are doing everything they can to keep things clean. Jim Lloyd, a snowbird from Ohio, decided to grab some drinks at the Beach Club with his friend. He tells the coronavirus is very concerning, but he also says he still wants to live his life.
“I’m worried about it, I’m washing my hands probably more than I normally do,” said Lloyd.
Some owners we spoke with say their business is down more than 30 percent. They fear that it’s going to plummet a lot more in the coming days. They are still trying to figure out how they will take care of their employees during this challenging time. There are plans for many of them to have more takeout.
