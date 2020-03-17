Manatee Memorial Hospital bans visitors except in certain circumstances

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Wednesday, Manatee Memorial Hospital is restricting visitation with only a few exceptions.
Officials say there will be no visitors allowed into inpatient areas except for:
- Labor and Delivery: limitation of one support person who may stay over night
- Mom and Baby/Post-partum: one support person who may stay over night (Reminder for OB patient’s families: when picking up mothers and/or newborns, please secure someone to watch older children, since they are not able to visit the hospital.)
- NICU: one support person who may stay over night
- Emergency Department: Patients are limited to one visitor who can stay in the Emergency Department but may not accompany the patient once taken to the inpatient unit who are subject to screening upon arrival at the hospital. If the visitor leaves the Emergency Department, they may not return.
- Compassionate care/end-of-life situations. In those cases, visitors will be limited to a specific room only.
Visitors who fall into one of the above exceptions will be screened when they arrive at the hospital and be required to wash their hands and/or use hand-sanitizing gel when coming into the hospital and when entering and exiting a patient’s room.
The hospital is encouraging visitation through a video calling app, which is a step Sarasota Memorial Hospital took last week.
Starting last Friday, Sarasota Memorial Hospital said no more than two visitors will be allowed per room and no visitors under the age of 13 will be allowed. Anyone with a cough or fever will not be allowed to visit a patient. For patients in isolation, all visitors are restricted and asked to utilize video calling apps.
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota and Blake Medical Center are also screening visitors but have not announced any further restrictions at this time.
Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Saturday a 30-day ban on visits to nursing homes as he acknowledged that the virus is spreading through some communities. The visitation ban applies to assisted living facilities and adult group homes, along with nursing homes. DeSantis said it would be lifted for what he called “compassionate” cases.
In-person visitation to state prisons was suspended last week at all facilities until April 5, corrections officials announced late Wednesday last week.
“This decision has been made in close consultation with our partners at the Florida Department of Health and with correctional best practices being reviewed nationwide. We look forward to resuming normal visitation as soon as possible,” agency officials said in a prepared statement.
Inmates will have “access to their loved ones through mail, phone calls and video visitations,” officials said.
Attorneys, however, will still be allowed to visit inmates in person, corrections department spokeswoman Michelle Glady told The News Service of Florida.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.