Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

Four states are scheduled to hold Democratic presidential primaries on Tuesday amid a global pandemic and outbreak of the novel coronavirus. There are some unanswered questions ahead of the elections, not the least of which is whether the elections will actually happen. If they do, what will turnout look like, with people being warned to stay away from crowds? Still, all four of the states — Illinois, Ohio, Arizona and Florida — allow early voting, so there is a good chance that many people cast ballots remotely by mail. If Joe Biden widens his lead, there's a possibility it could spell the end of the presidential primary.