John Scalzi, who cares for his 95-year-old mother, shares emotional impact of nursing home visitation ban

"So, this is the first time that she has been in a hospital environment which she has not had me there for the bulk of the day as her advocate, medical surrogate, general caretaker when nurses or CNAs where not around. It was a very very difficult thing for me. Initially, I was incredulous that it could be. When I went to the rehab center to get in, I did not know that this new regulation had come down from the Governor, so it caught me by surprise. Then following that there was that moment of anger. Then following that kind of the realization that it’s understandable that it would be case.