First Alert Weather: As we move into Spring a drought may form onthe Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure expanding up from Cuba and across Florida will suppress shower activity today. There will be plenty of Sunshine and little in the way of rain. With spring arriving on Thursday, we would expect a temperature near 76. Instead, we will likely be 10 to 15 degrees above that. As we move into the weekend we could see temperatures drop a bit as a very week cold front sinks south and brings a chance for showers.
Rain chances will vanish again next work-week as high pressure once again builds. It is likely that we will only see one or two rain chance days for the rest of the month. Drought may develop on the west coast of Florida.
