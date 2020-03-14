First Alert Weather: As we move into Spring a drought may form onthe Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure expanding up from Cuba and across Florida will suppress shower activity today. There will be plenty of Sunshine and little in the way of rain. With spring arriving on Thursday, we would expect a temperature near 76. Instead, we will likely be 10 to 15 degrees above that. As we move into the weekend we could see temperatures drop a bit as a very week cold front sinks south and brings a chance for showers.