SPD closes front desk access to community in response to COVID-19 outbreak

“The men and women of the Sarasota Police Department will not stop serving our community during COVID-19,” said Chief Bernadette DiPino. “We’re still serving and protecting our community 24 hours a day, 7 days a week while making sure we’re taking all the necessary protocols and following the guidance of the CDC and Florida Department of Health. The safety and health of our community and the men and women of our agency is my number one concern."