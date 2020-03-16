SPD closes front desk access to community in response to COVID-19 outbreak

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) has closed front desk and records division access in response to the coronavirus outbreak and it remain closed until further notice.
SPD says that this closure will not affect officers responding to calls and emails from the community.
“The men and women of the Sarasota Police Department will not stop serving our community during COVID-19,” said Chief Bernadette DiPino. “We’re still serving and protecting our community 24 hours a day, 7 days a week while making sure we’re taking all the necessary protocols and following the guidance of the CDC and Florida Department of Health. The safety and health of our community and the men and women of our agency is my number one concern."
If you have an emergency you should call 911, for non-emergency dispatch call 941-316-1199 and if you need to with the front desk call 941-263-6025.
To request for public records, call 941-263-6045 or send an e-mail here.
