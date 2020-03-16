Several Manatee County polling locations change ahead of the Presidential Preference Primary

As the Presidential Preference Primary is just a day away several changes have been made in Manatee County ahead of election day.
With public health concerns from the coronavirus outbreak across the nation several poll workers have decided against volunteering during the election on Tuesday.
Several polling stations in Manatee County decided they didn’t want voting at their locations. This has forced workers at the county Supervisor of Elections office to make last minute adjustements.
“We’ve actually just combined polling station we haven’t created any new polling stations. We’ve been able to combine those in close proximity to each other, we’ve been able to combine them together. And then use the poll workers from those locations to fill other locations where we’ve lost poll workers,” said the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections, Michael Bennett.
Here are the precinct changes:
Precinct 107, Palmetto Point Civic AssociationMoving to: Family of God United Methodist Church,5601 16th Ave. E., Palmetto
Precinct 411, Plantation Village West Rec HallMoving to: Sara Bay Baptist Church,415 67th Ave. W., Bradenton.
Precinct 403, South Manatee LibraryPrecinct 405, Trailer Estates AuditoriumPrecinct 407, Midway Church of Christ(All 3 Precincts) Moving to:Bayshore Gardens Rec. Center,6919 26th St. W., Bradenton.
Precinct 125, Colony Cove - Harmony HallPrecinct 211, Ellenton United Methodist ChurchMoving to:Bradenton Area Convention Center,1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto.
Polling stations open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m.
Bennett says all equipment used during the elections will be wiped down consistently. They say they’re doing their part to limit a potential spread on election day.