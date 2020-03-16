Sarasota County Fair Auction scheduled for this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While the Sarasota County Fair has been canceled, the auction will go on.
The fair will conduct an auction for the 4-H and FFA exhibitors to sell their “Steer, Swine, and Plant projects.”
The fair will only allow buyers, exhibitors and immediate family to attend.
They do not anticipate more than 250 people being in attendance.
The Steer Auction will take place this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Houser Arena.
The Plant Auction will be on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. and the Swine Auction is at 7:00 p.m. on that same day.
They are asking for anyone who has any signs of sickness to not attend.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.