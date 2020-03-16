Retired NPPD K-9 officer, Duke, passes away

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department (NPPD) has announced that their former K-9, Duke, has passed away.
Police say that Duke, 12, passed away at home on Sunday with his original handler at his side.
Duke began his career in 2009 and retired in 2015 and NPPD says that during his career he tracked and found lots of missing kids, missing elderly people, and criminals.
Police say that Duke was responsible for taking drugs off of the street and brought great joy to community residents when he made appearances around town.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.