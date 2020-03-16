One local resident shares the emotional impact from the latest ‘nursing home’ visitation ban

John - "It has so many ramifications. The first time that I experienced any kind of personal involuntary involvement with the Cornonavirus situation as supposed to voluntary, which is washing your hands and buying food stuff that you can control. The involuntary relationship began early Sunday morning when I went to visit my mom in a rehab center. My mom is 95 years old; she lives with us. We have been the primary caregivers for her for the last five years. Taking care of her wounds, making sure that she has clean clothes, cooking her food when necessary, cutting her food when necessary, taking care of all of her medications, everything really. And because of the new requirements for nursing homes, we were not allowed to visit. I was not allowed to visit my mom. So, this is the first time that she has been in a hospital environment which she has not had me there for the bulk of the day as her advocate, medical surrogate, general caretaker when nurses or CNAs where not around. It was a very very difficult thing for me. Initially, I was incredulous that it could be. When I went to the rehab center to get in, I did not know that this new regulation had come down from the Governor, so it caught me by surprise. Then following that there was that moment of anger. Then following that kind of the realization that it's understandable that it would be case. There was also the understanding that the poor healthcare worker who had to stand on the other side of the glass tell loved ones that they couldn't visit their spouses, their parents or husbands, wives. It must have just been horrific for that individual to have to be able to do that. So, that was a pretty large change in my relationship with the Coronavirus.