North Port Aquatic Center, Mote Marine among multiple Suncoast facilities closing; meetings in Sarasota County canceled in response to COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple facilities were closed and events were canceled throughout the Suncoast on Monday in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The City of North Port announced that the North Port Aquatic Center, Warm Mineral Springs Park, the Canine Club Dog Park and the Scout House at Dallas White Park will all be closed down on Monday through April 30th.
The George Mullen Activity Center and the Morgan Family Community Center will remain open for drop-ins. Employees will manage a maximum capacity of 50 people including staff.
Beginning today, Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium will be temporarily closed to the public until further notice.
Mote education programs will be adjusted, the annual Party on the Pass event scheduled for Friday has been postponed, and the 34th Annual Run for the Turtles will be moved to an all-virtual run.
Mote says that staff and volunteers will continue providing proper animal care to more than 100 species of animals that call the aquarium home. Mote’s animal hospital will continue responding 24/7 to sea turtles and marine mammals.
The City of Sarasota has cancelled the General Employees’ Pension Plan Board of Trustees meeting. The meeting was scheduled for next Monday at noon in the City Commission Chambers. The Firefighters’ Pension Plan Board of Trustees Public Notice meeting has been cancelled. That meeting was scheduled to take place next Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.
The City of Venice has canceled the Planning Commission meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday. The Venice Hurricane Expo that was scheduled for Friday has been canceled and rescheduling date is currently being reviewed.
The Venice Museum and Archives is now closed to the public through April. To contact the museum, call 941-486-2487.
