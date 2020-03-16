Local state of emergency announced in Manatee County due to COVID-19

A local state of emergency in Manatee County was announced this afternoon because of COVID-19.
The declaration came after public safety and health officials requested their support in hopes that the county would receive the necessary funding to combat the public health situation.
County commissioners unanimously passed in favor of the local state of emergency.
“This is very different from anything we’ve experience in our lifetimes because of the wide spread of it and again not having the treatment readily available,” said the Manatee County health officer for the Florida Department of Health, Dr. Jennifer Bencie.
The county has five cases of COVID-19 to date.
County officials say everyone should act like they’re a carrier and take precautions but to also keep in mind a few things...
"You do not need to hoard supplies that are going out into grocery stores. There is not a supply problem. There isn't a supply chain problem," said Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur.
During the emergency commission meeting held on Tuesday, government official said they are not closing beaches in the county as of right now. Saur says when it comes to the closure of businesses and restaurants that is a decision made on the state level by the Governors office.
Commissioners asked about the accessibility to testing in the area.
"There are specimen collections kits and testing kits. The laboratory have testing kits the providers have the specimen collections kits. There arent an abundant amount of those for every provider, doctors office to have one. Right now the emergency rooms are the ones that have those," said Dr. Bencie.
With no vaccine or identifiable treatment in sight...
“It will continue to spread,” said Dr. Bencie.
The declaration announced on Monday will help the county take measures to help minimize the potential spread.
“They’re expecting many more cases to come after testing becomes more prevalent. So those of us, even if we’re healthy need to continuously wash their hands,” said the Manatee County spokesman Nick Azzara.
The county health department officer says up to 80% of the community could potentially have the virus but 20% will actually feel the symptoms.
To stay informed with the latest Manatee County COVID-19 developments you can text ManateeReady as one word to 888-777 to receive text message updates.