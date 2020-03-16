Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida coronavirus cases jump and now exceed 130
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that a drive-thru testing facility will soon open at a hospital in Broward County, the state's county hardest-hit by the new coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases surged on Sunday to more than 130 statewide. State officials also said more than 170 National Guard personnel have been deployed in Broward County — with 300 more soon to be activated. The governor said Florida should brace for even more infections and he again urged residents to exercise caution and stay away from crowds to help slow the spread of the virus.
ANDREW GILLUM
Ex-governor's candidate in Florida says he's entering rehab
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida candidate for governor Andrew Gillum has disclosed he's entering a rehabilitation facility, saying he fell into alcohol abuse after losing his bid for the state's highest office. A statement Sunday night by the 40-year-old Democrat came days after Gillum was named in a Miami Beach police report that said he was “inebriated" and initially unresponsive in a hotel room where authorities found him with a male companion and baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine. The former Tallahassee mayor is not charged with any crime. Gillum said Sunday that he fell into a depression that led to alcohol abuse after he ran for governor in 2018.
FLORIDA LEGISLATURE-BUDGET
Coronovirus siphons money from Florida teachers, tax breaks
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Legislative negotiators have reached a deal on a state budget heavily influenced by an outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus. With uncertainty over how the outbreak could affect the state's economy, lawmakers agreed to add an additional $300 million to the state's reserves -- in case government revenues fall dramatically because of a downturn in the economy. To free up the money, lawmakers have had to scale back proposals that would boost teacher pay and downsize tax breaks. The budget is the final item of business for Florida lawmakers before adjourning in several days.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-US
Americans brace for new life of no school and growing dread
Millions of Americans braced for the week ahead with no school for their children for weeks to come, no clue how to effectively work without child care, and a growing sense of dread about how to stay safe and sane amid the relentless spread of the coronavirus. The wave of school and business closures across the country has injected huge amounts of chaos into the lives of millions of Americans. There are more questions than answers: Are play dates for kids OK? How do you plan for the future with no idea what it holds? Health officials say one thing is certain: It is going to get worse before it gets better.
ELECTION 2020-OLD-NEW AMERICA
Next primaries offer contrast between nation's past, future
CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio and Arizona are among the four states holding primaries Tuesday, and they represent different versions of America. Ohio is a largely white state that's barely growing its population and still looking to rebound from a decline in manufacturing. Arizona is a rapidly growing state where Latinos make up a third of the population. Ohio was once considered the country's ultimate swing state but is now trending Republican, while Arizona may finally be within Democrats' grasp. They'll hold primaries alongside Illinois and Florida in the next round of the Democratic primary contest.
ELECTION 2020-DEBATE-TAKEAWAYS
DEBATE TAKEAWAYS: Biden tries to draw in Sanders supporters
WASHINGTON (AP) — In their first one-on-one debate of the Democratic presidential campaign, former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders faced off Sunday night in what could be a clarifying night in the race. The two men had modest clashes, but the debate carried a mainly civil tone and a unified opposition to President Donald Trump. Biden has a strong lead in delegates needed to win the nomination heading in Tuesday's next round of primaries in four states. And it underscored this extraordinary moment in American politics and society, as the coronavirus pandemic remakes every aspect of life in the United States.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-DEBATE-MEDIA
Pandemic forces CNN into a debate unique to campaign cycle
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN's coverage of the Democratic presidential debate illustrated how the country has changed since the last time Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders met onstage. Less than a month ago, they were two of seven candidates in a debate that often felt like a food fight. On Sunday, the two men bumped elbows before standing at podiums specifically placed 6 feet apart from each other _ both illustrating how coronavirus has come to dominate the country and campaign. Questions on the topic dominated the first 40 minutes of the two-hour debate, and ended it on a somber note.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUMP
Trump says he's likely to be tested after repeat exposure
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will “most likely” be tested for the novel coronavirus, as questions swirl about why he, his top aides and his family aren't doing more to protect themselves and others after repeated exposure to COVID-19. Trump has now had multiple direct and indirect contacts with people who have tested positive for the pandemic virus, including at least three people at his Mar-a-Lago club. Trump on Friday declared a state of emergency as schools and workplaces across the country shuttered, flights were canceled and Americans braced for war against the threat.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-DEBATE-THE-LATEST
The Latest: Biden, Sanders debate electability versus Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders says he has doubts about Joe Biden’s ability to energize enough voters to defeat President Donald Trump. Sanders said in Tuesday’s debate that he’s fully committed to helping Biden win if the former vice president is the Democratic nominee. Sanders acknowledged Biden has won more states but says to defeat Trump “you have to bring young people, who are not great voters.” He says his young supporters bring energy and excitement. Biden says he’s the candidate who is exciting voters, noting a big surge in voter turnout in some of the states he won. He says he pulled off big victories on Super Tuesday even though he had very little campaign money.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-BUDGETS
States turn to cash reserves as coronavirus strains budgets
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (AP) — State across the U.S. are allocating hundreds of millions of dollars to respond to the new coronavirus, even as the U.S. government prepares to send billions of more dollars their way. Trump announced Friday that he would free up as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak. But many states already have taken steps to pitch in their own money. Some are pulling money out of their rainy day funds for emergency expenses. Others are looking to place more in reserves in case the economic uncertainty caused by the new coronavirus leads to a downturn in state tax revenues.