Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Minor league baseball players are scrambling to make ends meet after major league teams began closing spring training complexes this weekend in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Most have been sent home, where they face uncertainties over housing, food and workout facilities because players don’t receive paychecks in the offseason or spring training. One player told The Associated Press he was driving to a friend's home in Texas with $800 to his name and no idea where he'd find short-term work in the time until camp opens. Another said he had at-risk family members at home and was trying to find somewhere else to live.